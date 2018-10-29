Red Sox Players Jam To Anthem Boston Rapper Dropped After World Series Win

It didn’t take long for Boston-area musicians to start paying tribute to the 2018 World Series champions.

The Boston Red Sox claimed the Fall Classic on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.

Shortly after the big win, local rapper Maverik released a song paying homage to the Sox. The team appears to already have caught wind of it, as they were blasting it on the team plane ride back to Boston.

Brock Holt went live on Instagram with the song in the background, going from teammate to teammate to catch their reaction.

Enjoy:

🔊 The champs have found an anthem. (📷: brock_holt) pic.twitter.com/i8x0MuU1PH — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

Yep, that song slaps.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images