Red Sox Press Conference: Alex Cora Meets With Media Before ALDS Game 3

Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox are ready to invade enemy territory with hopes of regaining home-field advantage in the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox face a pivotal Game 3 on Monday night against the New York Yankees, and the Red Sox manager is pushing some different buttons with hopes of getting back on track.

Cora will discuss those changes and more in his daily pregame press conference. He’ll be followed at the podium by Red Sox Game 4 starter Rick Porcello.

You can see both press conferences live when they happen in the video below:

ALDS Game 3 Pregame Press Conference https://t.co/940fgTiEQD — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 8, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images