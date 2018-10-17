Red Sox Press Conference Live Stream: Alex Cora Speaks Prior To ALCS Game 4

The Boston Red Sox won a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night when they bludgeoned the Houston Astros 8-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Boston will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead Wednesday behind right-hander Rick Porcello, while the Astros will counter with Charlie Morton.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is slated to speak to the media at 6 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. First pitch for Game 4 is set for 8:39 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports