Red Sox Press Conference Live Stream: David Price, Alex Cora Meet Media

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are hyped up for their American League Division Series to begin, but after Game 1 comes Game 2, and they’re all important.

David Price, who is scheduled to take the ball for Saturday’s Game 2 at Fenway Park, will meet with reporters Friday along with manager Alex Cora. Price, like fellow Boston starters Chris Sale and Rick Porcello, has some postseason demons to exorcise, so he could face some tough questions from the media.

Watch both Price and Cora’s press conferences here live starting at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images