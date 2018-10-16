Red Sox Press Conference Live Stream: Alex Cora Speaks Prior To ALCS Game 3

Alex Cora knows well how pivotal odd-numbered playoff games can be.

The Boston Red Sox manager will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The series currently is tied 1-1, and Game 3 will begin at 5:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Cora is scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET, while the Red Sox’s Game 4 starter, Rick Porcello, is scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m.

