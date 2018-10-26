Red Sox Press Conference: Watch Alex Cora, Nathan Eovaldi Speak Prior To World Series Game 3

The Boston Red Sox took care of business at Fenway Park, winning both Games 1 and 2 of the 2018 World Series to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Now the series shifts to LA where the Dodgers will send rookie right-hander Walker Buehler to the mound. Boston will counter with 2016 American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Boston’s Game 4 starter Nathan Eovaldi are slated to speak to the media prior to Game 3 on Friday at Dodger Stadium. Eovaldi will speak at 5:30 p.m. ET and Cora will follow at 5:45 p.m. ET.

