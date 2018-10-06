Red Sox Replace Injured Steven Wright With Heath Hembree On ALDS Roster

Welcome to the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason, Heath Hembree.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday added the right-handed reliever to replace Steven Wright on the American League Division Series roster. Wright, who is dealing with inflammation and loose body in his left knee, won’t be eligible to return until the World Series, should the Red Sox make it that far.

The loss of Wright is significant, as the knuckleballer was one of Boston’s most reliable relievers down the stretch. The Red Sox bullpen, of course, struggled mightily Friday night in Boston’s 5-4 Game 1 win at Fenway Park.

Hembree went 4-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 67 relief appearances this season. Game 2 of the ALDS will get underway Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images