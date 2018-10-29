Red Sox Troll Yankees By Singing ‘New York, New York’ After Winning World Series

The Boston Red Sox capped off a historic 2018 season Sunday when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the franchise’s fourth title since 2004.

With the trophy in hand and the celebration about to begin, the Red Sox started singing a special song, but it wasn’t the one about the Charles River.

Once in the locker room, the Red Sox had to lob one final shot at their arch rivals, blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” to get one final laugh at the expense of the New York Yankees.

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

That hurts.

As you might remember, Yankees star Aaron Judge played the famous song after New York’s Game 2 win in the American League Division Series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox got the last laugh, though, as they rolled over the Yankees in four games before dispatching of the Houston Astros and Dodgers en route to a title.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images