Red Sox Tweet Simple Message After Winning World Series Title Vs. Dodgers

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman proclaimed his team as the only one that could “do damage” against the Boston Red Sox in late July, a rallying cry was born.

Ever since that time, Boston’s credo has been simple and an easy way to troll its rival after each accomplishment: do damage.

After the Red Sox capped off a historic season Sunday by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of 2018 World Series to capture their fourth title since 2004.

As the celebration began at Dodger Stadium, the Red Sox tweeted out a simple message with a short video.

Boston accomplished its mission thanks to a magnificent performance from World Series MVP Steve Pearce, domination on the mound from David Price and Chris Sale punctuating a title by striking out ultimate villain Manny Machado.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images