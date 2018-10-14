Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rafael Devers, Ian Kinsler Get ALCS Game 2 Start

Alex Cora is shaking things up again ahead of Game 2.

The Boston Red Sox manager is making some changes in the infield for Sunday night’s American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Rafael Devers will get the start at third base in place of Eduardo Nunez, while Ian Kinsler takes over for Brock Holt at second base.

Christian Vazquez also will replace Sandy Leon at catcher.

Both Devers and Kinsler watched from the bench Saturday night as Boston’s offense mustered just three hits off Justin Verlander and the Astros’ bullpen in a 7-2 Game 1 loss. They’ll be tasked Sunday with solving Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole, who posted a 2.88 ERA this season and pitched seven innings of one-hit ball against the Cleveland Indians in his lone postseason start.

For the Red Sox, all eyes will be on starter David Price, who still is searching for his first playoff win in 10 starts. The left-hander’s October struggles continued in the AL Division Series with an implosion against the New York Yankees, but he does have good career splits against the Houston Astros and held them scoreless in 6 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in last year’s ALDS.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros Game 2:

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Steve Pearce, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2018 playoffs: 0-1, 16.20 ERA)

ASTROS

TBA

Gerrit Cole, RHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

