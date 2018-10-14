Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online

Sunday is a big sports night in Boston.

While the New England Patriots welcome the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium for “Sunday Night Football,” the Boston Red Sox will be trying to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in their American League Championship Series tilt with the Houston Astros.

The Sox were embarrassed in Game 1 at Fenway Park, falling 7-2 to the defending World Series champions. Boston will send David Price to the hill Sunday night while the Astros will counter with right-hander Gerrit Cole.

You won’t want to miss a second of Sunday night’s action in the city of Boston.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros Game 2 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7:09 p.m.

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images