Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 3 Online

The Boston Red Sox evened the 2018 American League Championship Series with a Game 2 win over the Astros at Fenway Park, and now the series shifts to Houston for the next three games.

Minute Maid Park will play host to Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Red Sox lost twice in Houston during last season’s American League Division Series, and they went 2-2 at Minute Maid Park back in July. Boston’s 51 road wins were the second-most during the regular season, and the Sox are 2-0 away from home in the 2018 postseason.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros Game 3 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 5:09 p.m.

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images