Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 4 Online

The Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the 2018 American League Championship Series with an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox were bolstered in Game 3 by an offensive outburst led by Jackie Bradley Jr., whose eighth-inning grand slam secured a much-needed victory for Boston. Game 4 is Wednesday, and the Astros will try to even the series to avoid falling to the brink of elimination.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 8:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images