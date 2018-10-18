Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 5 Online

The Boston Red Sox will advance to the 2018 World Series if they win Thursday night’s Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Boston pushed Houston to the brink of elimination with a thrilling Game 4 win on Wednesday night, which ended with Andrew Benintendi’s game-saving diving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Red Sox will send David Price to the mound to start Game 5. Houston will counter with Justin Verlander.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros Game 5 online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 18, at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images