Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch Pre-Game 5 ALCS Press Conferences Online

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from a berth in the 2018 World Series.

They will play the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 2018 American League Championship Series on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. Boston has won three straight games in the series after dropping Game 1.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will meet the media around 5:30 p.m. ET for his pregame press conference. You can watch that presser live in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports