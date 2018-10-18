Live Stream

Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch Pre-Game 5 ALCS Press Conferences Online

by on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 5:25PM

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from a berth in the 2018 World Series.

They will play the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 2018 American League Championship Series on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. Boston has won three straight games in the series after dropping Game 1.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will meet the media around 5:30 p.m. ET for his pregame press conference. You can watch that presser live in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties