Red Sox Vs. Astros Playoff Schedule: Dates, TV Info For ALCS Games

The Boston Red Sox just took down their biggest rivals, but an even greater challenge awaits.

The Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to advance to their first AL Championship Series since 2013, when they won the World Series.

Standing between Boston and another World Series berth are the defending champion Houston Astros, who won 103 games this season and just swept the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

It should be a great series between the AL’s two best teams, and it kicks off Saturday night at Fenway Park for Game 1.

Here are the dates, start times and TV information for the best-of-seven-series, which we’ll update as more information is announced:

*if necessary

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

Game 1: Astros at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

Game 2: Astros at Red Sox, 7:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

Game 3: Red Sox at Astros, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

Game 4: Red Sox at Astros, TBA (TBS)

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

*Game 5: Red Sox at Astros, TBA (TBS)

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images