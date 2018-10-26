Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Lineup: J.D. Martinez Starts In Left, Andrew Benintendi Sits

The Fall Classic shifts from chilly New England to sunny Los Angeles on Friday night when the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

Boston took the first two games at Fenway Park, but with National League rules in effect for Games 3-5, the Red Sox’s lineup will take on a bit of a different look at Dodger Stadium.

With manager Alex Cora not wanting to lose J.D. Martinez’s bat, the Red Sox slugger will get the start in left field Friday night and hit in the cleanup hole, sending Andrew Benintendi to the bench to begin the game. Benintendi’s absence from the lineup prompts Xander Bogaerts to slide up into the No. 2 hole in the order, while Mitch Moreland will bat third and play first base.

The Dodgers will send rookie fireballer Walker Buehler to the hill to try and get them back into the series, while Boston plans to give the ball to Rick Porcello.

Here are the complete lineups for Red Sox-Dodgers Game 3:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-0)

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 4.22 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (0-2)

Joc Pederson, LF

Max Muncy, 1B

Justin Turner, 3B

Manny Machado, SS

Cody Bellinger, CF

Yasiel Puig, RF

Yasmani Grandal, C

Chris Taylor, 2B

Walker Buehler, RHP (2018 playoffs: 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images