Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Lineup: Steve Pearce, Rafael Devers Start In Game 1

The 2018 World Series has arrived.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will do battle in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox reached baseball’s biggest stage by taking down the Houston Astros in five games in the American League Championship Series, while the Dodgers went the distance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

It will be a battle of star southpaws in the best-of-seven series opener. Boston will turn to its ace Chris Sale, who is coming off a stomach illness that prevented him from pitching since Game 1 of the ALCS on Oct. 13. Los Angeles will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw, who sealed the NL pennant for his ballclub when he logged a scoreless ninth inning in Game 7 of the NLCS.

With the Dodgers sending a left-hander to the hill, right-handed bats Steve Pearce and Ian Kinsler will start at first and second base, respectively. But in somewhat of a surprise move by manager Alex Cora, Rafael Devers will get the nod at third base as opposed to the right-handed Eduardo Nunez.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Dodgers World Series Game 1:

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (2018 playoffs: 1-0, 3.48 ERA)

DODGERS

Brian Dozier, 2B

Justin Turner, 3B

David Freese, 1B

Manny Machado, SS

Chris Taylor, LF

Matt Kemp, DH

Kike Hernandez, CF

Yasiel Puig, RF

Austin Barnes

Clayton Kershaw, LHP (2018 playoffs: 2-1, 2.37 ERA)

