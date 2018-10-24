Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Lineups: Christian Vazquez Starts In World Series Game 2

The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Wednesday night at Fenway Park in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series.

Boston’s offense was relentless in Tuesday night’s Game 1 as the Red Sox earned an 8-4 victory and a 1-0 series lead. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will hand the ball to left-hander David Price in Game 2, while Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts will counter with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Price, of course, is coming off the best postseason outing of his career, holding the Houston Astros scoreless over six innings in an American League Championship Series-clinching win. Ryu, meanwhile, will look to rebound after giving up five runs over three innings to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll with virtually the same starting nine as they had in Game 1. The only change is Christian Vazquez replacing Sandy Leon at catcher and batting ninth. Jackie Bradley Jr. will move up one spot and bat eighth.

The Dodgers will feature the same exact lineup that they started Tuesday night.

Here are the full lineups for World Series Game 2:

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2018 playoffs: 1-1, 5.11 ERA)

DODGERS

Brian Dozier, 2B

Justin Turner, 3B

David Freese, 1B

Manny Machado, SS

Chris Taylor, LF

Matt Kemp, DH

Kike Hernandez, CF

Yasiel Puig, RF

Austin Barnes

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP (2018 playoffs: 1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images