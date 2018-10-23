Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 1 Online

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 1 of the 2018 World Series on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

It’s expected to be a fantastic series played between two historic franchises that play in iconic stadiums and are located in wonderful baseball cities.

The Red Sox defeated the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a five-game American League Championship Series to reach the Fall Classic, while the Dodgers eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Chris Sale will start for Boston in the series opener. Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for Los Angeles.

Here’s how and when to watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 1.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images