Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 2 Online

The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Wednesday night in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox prevailed 8-4 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, and they’ll turn to lefty David Price with a 2-0 series lead on the line. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will make his first start at Fenway Park.

Here’s how and when to watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images