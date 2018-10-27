Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 4 Online

Are you ready for even more baseball?

Fresh off the longest game in Major League Baseball playoff history, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Boston lost Game 3 in crushing fashion, but still holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Dodgers will turn to lefty Rich Hill in looking to tie the series, while Boston will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez.

Here’s how and when to watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4:

When: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images