Red Sox Vs. Yankees Game 1 Lineup: J.A. Happ Killer, Steve Pearce, Hits Third

Steve Pearce will hit third and play first base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees — just as we all expected back in the spring.

The veteran slugger will get the call in Game 1 because his numbers against Yankees starter J.A. Happ are too good to ignore. Pearce is a .344 hitter (12-for-38) in his career vs. Happ with an incredible six home runs and 16 RBIs.

Pearce has by far the best numbers of any Red Sox player vs. Happ. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts does have a pair of home runs and five RBIs vs the Yankees southpaw, as does second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Here are the lineups for both teams in Game 1.

RED SOX

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley, CF

Chris Sale, LHP

YANKEES

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Hicks, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gleyber Torres, 2B

J.A. Happ, LHP

