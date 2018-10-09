Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Brock Holt, Rafael Devers Sit In Game 4

One night after hitting for the cycle, Brock Holt will be returning to the bench.

The Boston Red Sox are looking to eliminate the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night in Game 4 of their American League Division Series, and they’ll do so with a bit of a lineup shakeup.

Holt hit for the first cycle in Major League Baseball postseason history in Monday’s 16-1 blowout win in Game 3. But with the Yankees rolling out left-hander CC Sabathia, Holt will not start, with Ian Kinsler instead getting the nod at second base, hitting sixth. Rafael Devers, who went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI Monday, also will sit against the southpaw. Eduardo Nunez will take Devers’ spot, hitting seventh and playing third.

Despite Red Sox starter Rick Porcello’s preference to pitch to Sandy Leon, it will be Christian Vazquez handling the catching Tuesday night. Steve Pearce will make his third start of the series as well, batting third and playing first base.

Here are the full lineups for Game 4 of the ALDS:

RED SOX (2-1)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (Regular season: 17-7, 4.28 ERA)

YANKEES (1-2)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Neil Walker, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Brett Gardner, LF

CC Sabathia, LHP (Regular season: 9-7, 3.65 ERA)

