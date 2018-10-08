Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Brock Holt, Rafael Devers Start In Game 3

The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their lineup for Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox and the Yankees are tied 1-1 and set to square off Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the hill, while the Yankees will counter with their ace, Luis Severino.

Eovaldi was up and down after joining the Red Sox in July, but pitched well in his final five appearances (four starts), going 3-2 with a 1.35 ERA. Severino, meanwhile, atoned for a rough second half by hurling four shutout innings in New York’s Wild Card Game win over the Oakland Athletics.

Outside of a big first inning in Game 1, the Red Sox lineup has struggled through two games. In search of a spark, manager Alex Cora will start Rafael Devers at third base, Brock Holt at second and Steve Pearce at first. Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Eovaldi.

Other than flip-flopping Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez, the Yankees will roll with the same lineup they trotted out in Game 2.

Here are the full lineups for Game 3 of the ALDS:

RED SOX (1-1)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Steve Pearce, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (Regular season: 7-7, 3.81 ERA)

YANKEES (1-1)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Luke Voit, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Brett Gardner, CF

Luis Severino, RHP (Regular season: 19-8, 3.39 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images