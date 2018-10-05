Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online

Let the games begin.

After posting a record-breaking regular season, the Boston Red Sox will kick off their playoff run Friday night when they welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

It will be a battle of southpaws in the best-of-five series opener, as Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston opposite New York’s J.A. Happ.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:32 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports