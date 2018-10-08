Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 3 Online

by on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 6:00PM

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees split the first two games of their American League Division Series matchup at Fenway Park, with the Sox winning the first game 5-4 before falling 6-2 in Game 2.

Now the series shifts to New York for Monday’s crucial Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

Boston will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the mound to try and stymy a Yankees offense that launched four home runs in the first two games.

The Yankees will counter with ace Luis Severino, who tossed four no-hit innings in New York’s AL Wild Card Game win over the Oakland Athletics.

Here’s how you can watch Red Sox-Yankees Game 3 online:

When: Monday, Oct. 8, at 7:40 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TBS Live

