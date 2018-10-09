Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online

With a win Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox can advance to the American League Championship Series.

Boston will square off with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The Red Sox currently hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Right-hander Rick Porcello will take the hill for the Red Sox, while the Yankees will counter with lefty CC Sabathia. Both squads shook up their lineups ahead of this pivotal matchup.

Here’s how you can watch Red Sox-Yankees Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8:07 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TBS Live

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports