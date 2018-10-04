Red Sox Vs. Yankees Playoff Schedule: Dates, TV Info For ALDS Games

The stage for baseball’s greatest rivalry is set.

The New York Yankees punched their ticket to the 2018 American League Division Series on Wednesday night by knocking off the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the AL wild-card game. Their next opponent? The archrival Boston Red Sox, who enter as the No. 1 overall seed in the AL after a record-setting, 108-win season.

It should be a thrilling series, and it begins Friday night at Fenway Park for Game 1.

Here are the dates, start times and TV information for the best-of-five-series, which we’ll update as more information is announced:

*if necessary

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Game 1: Yankees at Red Sox, 7:32 p.m. ET (TBS)

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

Game 2: Yankees at Red Sox, 8:15 p.m. ET (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 8

Game 3: Red Sox at Yankees, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

*Game 4: Red Sox at Yankees, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

*Game 5: Yankees at Red Sox, TBA (TBS)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images