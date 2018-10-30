Red Sox, World Series MVP Steve Pearce Land On Sports Illustrated Cover

Raise your hand if you ever thought Steve Pearce would be a Sports Illustrated cover boy.

Your lying.

Pearce and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox are featured on the cover of this week’s SI issue. There’s also a tease for the magazine’s 2018-19 college basketball preview, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Here’s your World Series MVP:

How sweet it is. The World Series champions grace the cover of this week's @SInow https://t.co/vsh59Kb5Oh pic.twitter.com/cBplKf9uYH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2018

At this point, you probably could fill an entire personal library with SI issues featuring Boston sports on the cover. The Patriots, in all likelihood, hold the record for most covers.

Next up for the Red Sox is a victory parade through the streets of Boston. You can click here to view all the necessary information on the World Series celebration.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images