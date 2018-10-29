Red Sox World Series Parade: Latest Details On Celebration In Boston

The duck boats are fired up.

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday, knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic.

So when can fans clear their schedules and get ready to party? For now, it’s looking like Wednesday, Oct. 31. That’s right, Sox fans will have two holidays to celebrate Wednesday. Sam Kennedy told NESN’s Guerin Austin the date, then later added to WBZ that it will start at 11 a.m. ET.

It is worth noting that Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ the plans were being finalized and would be announced Monday, however, he left the possibility open of a Tuesday parade in addition to Wednesday. Still, Kennedy confirmed to multiple outlets that Wednesday would be the day.

The route will be confirmed with the rest of the plans, but in the past it has started at Fenway Park and gone up Boylston Street, hanging a left on Tremont Street and eventually ending in the Government Center area.

We will update this story as details are confirmed by the city.

