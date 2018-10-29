Red Sox World Series Parade: Parking Bans In Boston For Festivities

The Red Sox will cap off their 2018 season with a massive celebration in the streets of Boston on Wednesday.

The Sox clinched the World Series on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5. Team president Sam Kennedy said the parade would take place Wednesday morning, and the City of Boston confirmed it Monday.

So how should you get into town? Well, if you’re thinking about driving, you should probably come up with a new plan.

Roads all around the area will be closed, and given the nature of the neighborhoods the parade is going through, street parking is sure to be extremely limited. As such, it’s best to make a point of taking public transit to get to the festivities.

Here are the road closures for the parade.

Parking bans in effect both Tuesday and Wednesday

— Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

— Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

— Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

— Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading toward Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)

Parking bans in effect Wednesday only

— Brookline Avenue: Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

— Dalton Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

— Gloucester Street: Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

— Boylston Street:

Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street

Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street

— Exeter Street: Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

— Clarendon Street: Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

— Berkeley Street: Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston Street

— Providence Street: Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

— Arlington Street: Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

— Charles Street South: Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

— Tremont Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

— West Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

— Temple Place: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

— Bromfield Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

— Cambridge Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom Street

— Beacon Street: Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

— New Sudbury Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress Street

— Congress Street: Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

— State Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

— Court Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

— New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

— Staniford Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

— Plympton Street: Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

— East Dedham Street: Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

— Columbus Avenue: Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park

For more information on road closures and other matters involving the parade, check out this link from the city.

