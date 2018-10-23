Red Sox World Series Roster: Drew Pomeranz Added As Sox Take On Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox have released their roster for the 2018 World Series, and there’s one big surprise.
Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz was added to the roster ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pomeranz is replacing Brandon Workman, who’s being left off the roster after making the cut for the first two rounds.
Here’s the full rundown.
PITCHERS
Matt Barnes
Ryan Brasier
Nathan Eovaldi
Heath Hembree
Joe Kelly
Craig Kimbrel
Drew Pomeranz
Rick Porcello
David Price
Eduardo Rodriguez
Chris Sale
CATCHERS
Sandy Leon
Blake Swihart
Christian Vazquez
INFIELDERS
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
Brock Holt
Ian Kinsler
Mitch Moreland
Eduardo Nunez
Steve Pearce
OUTFIELDERS
Andrew Benintendi
Mookie Betts
Jackie Bradley Jr.
J.D. Martinez
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
