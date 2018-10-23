Boston Red Sox

Red Sox World Series Roster: Drew Pomeranz Added As Sox Take On Dodgers

by on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 10:41AM

The Boston Red Sox have released their roster for the 2018 World Series, and there’s one big surprise.

Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz was added to the roster ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pomeranz is replacing Brandon Workman, who’s being left off the roster after making the cut for the first two rounds.

Here’s the full rundown.

PITCHERS
Matt Barnes
Ryan Brasier
Nathan Eovaldi
Heath Hembree
Joe Kelly
Craig Kimbrel
Drew Pomeranz
Rick Porcello
David Price
Eduardo Rodriguez
Chris Sale

CATCHERS
Sandy Leon
Blake Swihart
Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS
Xander Bogaerts
Rafael Devers
Brock Holt
Ian Kinsler
Mitch Moreland
Eduardo Nunez
Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS
Andrew Benintendi
Mookie Betts
Jackie Bradley Jr.
J.D. Martinez

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

