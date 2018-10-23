Red Sox World Series Roster: Drew Pomeranz Added As Sox Take On Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox have released their roster for the 2018 World Series, and there’s one big surprise.

Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz was added to the roster ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pomeranz is replacing Brandon Workman, who’s being left off the roster after making the cut for the first two rounds.

Here’s the full rundown.

PITCHERS

Matt Barnes

Ryan Brasier

Nathan Eovaldi

Heath Hembree

Joe Kelly

Craig Kimbrel

Drew Pomeranz

Rick Porcello

David Price

Eduardo Rodriguez

Chris Sale

CATCHERS

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS

Xander Bogaerts

Rafael Devers

Brock Holt

Ian Kinsler

Mitch Moreland

Eduardo Nunez

Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS

Andrew Benintendi

Mookie Betts

Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez

