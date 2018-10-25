Red Sox Wrap: Three-Run Fifth Paves Way To 4-2 Game 2 Win Vs. Dodgers

The Red Sox made good use of their time at Fenway Park this week.

Boston claimed Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the final home game before a potential Game 6.

David Price delivered a quality outing, looking strong over six innings. The offense again came through when it mattered most, with J.D. Martinez’s two-RBI single in the fifth inning that broke a 2-2 deadlock proving to be the ultimate difference.

The Red Sox now lead the series 2-0.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Clutch.

The pitching was good and the hits were timely as the Red Sox kept all the momentum on their side.

ON THE BUMP

— For the second straight outing, Price looked pretty sharp. The left-hander allowed two runs over six innings, giving up three hits with as many walks and five strikeouts.

Price cruised through the first three innings. He allowed a walk in a clean first, tossed a 1-2-3 second, then walked one in a scoreless third. He struck out three batters in that stretch.

The southpaw hit some bumps in the fourth, as the Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs on two hits and a walk. Matt Kemp smacked a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at one, then Yasiel Puig gave Los Angeles the advantage with a two-out single that scored one.

PUIGGGGG Yasiel Puig singles in Manny Machado to give the @Dodgers the lead in Boston! pic.twitter.com/rqaOMQyoKE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 25, 2018

Price bounced back in the fifth, retiring the side in order. He returned for the sixth tasked with protecting a two-run lead and he came through, pitching a 1-2-3 stanza to end his night.

— Joe Kelly was given the seventh and he mowed down the bottom of the Dodgers’ order, striking out two in a hitless, scoreless frame.

— Nathan Eovaldi got the eighth and he too retired the side in order, striking out one.

— Craig Kimbrel was tasked with the ninth and he closed the door with a 1-2-3 inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board first for the ninth time this postseason, plating one in the second inning.

Xander Bogaerts laced a double off the Green Monster, then came home two batters later on a two-out single to left by Ian Kinsler.

Ian Kinsler drives in Xander Bogaerts to give the @RedSox an early 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/sQlrInP1ZK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2018

— Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, the Red Sox dropped a three spot on a two-out rally to go back ahead.

Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts singled, then Andrew Benintendi loaded the bases with a walk, resulting in Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu getting pulled. Ryan Madson took over and walked Steve Pearce on five pitches, bringing in Vazquez and tying the game. Martinez then singled to right, driving in Benintendi and Pearce to give Boston the 4-2 advantage.

— Betts led the Red Sox with three hits.

— Martinez, Bogaerts, Kinsler, Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had one hit.

— Benintendi, Pearce and Rafael Devers all went hitless, as did Mitch Moreland in his pinch-hit at-bat.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Talk about exorcizing postseason demons.

Red Sox to throw 6.0+ innings and allow 2 or fewer runs and 3 or fewer hits in consecutive postseason appearances: David Price (2018)

Derek Lowe (2004)

Pedro Martinez (1999)

Jim Lonborg (1967) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 25, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Dodgers will continue the World Series with Game 3 on Friday night. Boston has not announced a starter yet, but considering Eovaldi pitched Wednesday, it likely will be Rick Porcello. Whoever it ends up being, they will be opposed by Walker Buehler. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 8:09 p.m. ET.

