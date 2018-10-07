Red Sox Wrap: Yankees’ Three Home Runs Doom Boston In 6-2 Game 2 Loss

Well folks, we’ve got ourselves a series.

After the Red Sox claimed Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Yankees on Friday, New York responded in a big way in Game 2 with a 6-2 victory at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

David Price’s struggles in the postseason (and against the Yankees) continued, as the southpaw only logged 1 2/3 innings in which he allowed three runs on three hits. Boston’s bullpen performed fairly well all things considered, but the Bronx Bomber’s three home runs proved to be too much to overcome.

With the Red Sox’s loss, the best-of-five series now is tied at one game apiece.

GAME IN A WORD

Listless.

There wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about for the Red Sox, as the home team effectively lacked spark throughout the duration of the contest.

ON THE BUMP

— The Yankees wasted no time jumping on Price, as Aaron Judge destroyed a colossal one-out home run in the first inning to give the visitors an early lead.

It was déjà vu for New York in the second inning when Gary Sanchez led off the frame with a missile of a solo round-tripper to boost his team’s lead to 2-0.

Price responded with two quick outs, but he didn’t do himself any favors when he issued two-out walks to Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner. Andrew McCutchen then made the left-hander pay when he tagged a long single off the Green Monster to plate the Yankees second baseman. That would be all for Price, who forced manager Alex Cora’s hand much earlier than he would have liked.

— Joe Kelly got Judge to line out to end the second inning. The right-hander stayed in the game and logged clean third and fourth innings in which he only allowed one hit.

— Ryan Brasier struck out the side in the fifth inning, capped off by an entertaining punchout of Sanchez.

— Brandon Workman got the call in the sixth but wasn’t in very long for the inning. After striking out Didi Gregorius to start the frame, singles off the bats of Miguel Andujar and Torres prompted Cora to yank the right-hander.

— Eduardo Rodriguez recorded the final two outs of the sixth. The left-hander stayed on for the next inning, but the seventh wasn’t nearly as kind. After allowing a leadoff single to Judge followed by a Luke Voit walk, Sanchez cleared the bases with a booming three-run homer to make it 6-1 in favor of the Yankees.

Rodriguez remained in the game and posted the final two outs of the inning.

— Heath Hembree tossed a scoreless eighth inning. The right-hander stayed on for the ninth and kept the Yankees off the scoreboard once again despite allowing two straight walks to lead off the inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Xander Bogaerts got the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning when he walloped a solo home run to straightaway center field.

— Boston tacked on its second run in the seventh. After Mitch Moreland led off the inning with a single, Ian Kinsler brought home the first baseman with a double off the Monster.

— J.D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr. were the only other Red Sox starters to log hits, both singles.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Eduardo Nunez and Sandy Leon all went hitless.

UP NEXT

The series now shifts to New York for Game 3. Either Rick Porcello or Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox opposite the Yankees’ Luis Severino. First pitch from Yankees Stadium is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

