Red Sox’s ALDS Win Over Yankees Brought Best Out Of New York Tabloids

As sure as the sun will rise, the New York tabloids will kick the Yankees when they’re down.

The Yankees watched the Boston Red Sox celebrate on their field Tuesday night after clinching the American League Division Series with a 4-3 victory. It was a tough pill to swallow for the Yankees, who arguably had the more talented team.

After the dust settled, the New York Post and the New York Daily News put the Yankees — and especially Giancarlo Stanton — on blast on their respective back pages.

First the Post:

Now let’s look at the Daily News:

Edge: Daily News.

The Yankees have an offseason of second-guessing to look forward. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will prepare for a matchup with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images