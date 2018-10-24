Red Sox’s Brock Holt Apologizes To Taco Bell For Not Wanting Free Tacos

Brock Holt made it known he won’t be getting his free taco Nov. 1.

The Red Sox utility infielder explained his decision to not partake in Taco Bell’s Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion after Mookie Betts stole second in Boston’s 8-4 win in Game 1 of the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Before the Red Sox took the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday for Game 2, Holt addressed the media and said he had not heard from the popular fast-food chain after his comments and reaffirmed that he indeed would not be getting a taco.

“I don’t think I’ll be trying Taco Bell. I’m sorry Taco Bell,” Holt said during his pregame press conference, as seen on NESN. “That’s just my opinion. I’m sure a lot of other people love it. I’m sure if I had Twitter I would hear something … I don’t know if Taco Bell has an Instagram. But they haven’t messaged me or tagged me in anything. I apologize to Taco Bell. I’m sure a lot of people will get their free tacos, though.”

That just leaves more free tacos for his teammate Betts, who admitted after Tuesday’s win that he had free tacos on his mind when he stole second.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images