Red Sox’s Brock Holt Has Very Fair Reason For Rejecting Free Taco Bell

Brock Holt is more than willing to do battle on the baseball diamond, but 12 rounds with the porcelain throne?

Eh, not so much.

Thanks to Mookie Betts’ first-inning stolen base Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series, Americans can look forward to free Taco Bell on Nov. 1. Holt, however, has no plans of participating.

“I haven’t eaten Taco Bell in probably 10 years,” the Boston Red Sox utilityman said after his team’s 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, via MassLive’s Chris Smith. “So yeah, I’ll probably stay away from the free taco. I’ll let everyone else get it.”

It would be an entirely different story if free Chipotle was on the table, though.

“I would have to take my son there,” Holt said. “Because he loves Chipotle. He crushes it. So he’s 2 years old and he eats a whole Chipotle bowl by himself. So I would have to give him my free Chipotle.

“But yeah, Taco Bell, I’m going to stay away from Taco Bell. You’ll end up on the toilet all night.”

A baseball player afraid of the runs? Weird.

As for the Red Sox, they’ll look to take a 2-0 World Series lead Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Dodgers. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images