Red Sox’s Chris Sale In Hospital With Stomach Illness, Being Held Overnight

The Boston Red Sox got some unfortunate news Sunday night.

Prior to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, pitcher Chris Sale was sent to Mass General Hospital with a stomach illness. He is being kept overnight for further evaluation.

#RedSox LHP Chris Sale reported a stomach illness today and was admitted to MGH for observation this afternoon. He will be kept overnight for evaluation and any further updates will be released when available. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 15, 2018

There’s no word on the severity of Sale’s condition, or whether his future playoff availability is in any jeopardy. The Red Sox ace surrendered two runs and lasted just two innings Saturday in Game 1 against the Houston Astros.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images