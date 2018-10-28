Red Sox’s Crazy Game 4 Comeback Win Vs. Dodgers Summed Up In Wild Stat

The Boston Red Sox did something in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series that no other team has done this season: beat the Los Angeles Dodgers despite trailing by four or more runs.
The Dodgers led the Sox 4-0 late Saturday night and looked poised to even the series at two wins apiece, but Boston fought back and won 9-6, thanks to clutch ninth-inning hits by Rafael Devers and Steve Pearce.
Here’s a crazy stat:
Another historic Game 4 comeback win in Los Angeles for a Boston sports team.
The Dodgers will need to make some history of their own to win the World Series despite trailing 3-1. The last team to overcome a 3-1 deficit and win the World Series was the 2016 Chicago Cubs.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
