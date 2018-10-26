Red Sox’s Joe Kelly Sure Doesn’t Look Nervous For World Series Game 3

The Boston Red Sox have been calm, cool and collected throughout the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs, and that doesn’t appear to be changing despite the lights getting brighter.

The Red Sox can take a commanding 3-0 lead in the World Series with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3. While the voyage to California is very much a business trip, Joe Kelly couldn’t help but let out his inner kid as he arrived at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Joe Kelly knows how to make an entrance. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5khaSljkin — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2018

Kelly has every right to be feeling loose. The right-hander is putting together a terrific postseason run, owning a 1.23 ERA with seven strikeouts and no walks over 7 1/3 total innings. The Dodgers specifically have had a tough time figuring out Kelly, who’s yet to allow a hit to L.A, while striking out four over two innings in the World Series.

The Red Sox as a team appear to be completely free of nerves which bodes well for the American League champions as they try to clinch baseball’s ultimate prize in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports