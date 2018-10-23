Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Playing Second? Alex Cora Says Chances Are ‘Slim’

Alex Cora will have some decisions to make once the World Series shifts from Fenway Park to Dodger Stadium for Games 3, 4 and potentially 5.

With the elimination of the designated hitter in the National League park, the Boston Red Sox manager will need to find a way to fit J.D. Martinez into the lineup, which likely will result in splitting up the outfield trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

There has been much speculation about Betts playing second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not the craziest idea, considering the right fielder has some experience at the infield position.

Cora addressed the possibility during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria”, and said the team needs to be prepared for anything.

“I can’t say he’s not going to start, but the chances of him playing second base are slim,” Cora said. “At the same time, we have to be prepared. I got thrown out once, and I’m watching on TV, and all of a sudden he’s playing second base against the Yankees. Ron Roenicke put him at second. So double switches, we’ve got Brock (Holt), knowing we have Ian (Kinsler), we’ve got Blake (Swihart). We just have to be prepared.

“Maybe he’ll play one inning in the seventh and then go back to the outfield, just like they (Dodgers) do with (Chris) Taylor and Enrique Hernandez. We’re just prepared. Last night, we were watching the basketball game, and when they asked Mookie about playing second base, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a big topic.’”

It seems Cora and Co. are well prepared if they need to make a position change. But it’s not something that needs to be addressed until Friday, as the Red Sox prepare for Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, with Game 2 slated for Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images