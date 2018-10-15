Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi, Astros’ Dallas Keuchel To Square Off In ALCS Game 3

The American League Championship Series will shift to Houston with the Astros and the Boston Red Sox tied at a game apiece.

The Red Sox and Astros will meet Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. Boston will hand the ball to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, while the Astros will counter with lefty Dallas Keuchel.

Eovaldi will look to offer a worthy sequel to his one-run, seven-inning gem against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Keuchel, meanwhile, is coming off a two-run, five-inning victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of their ALDS matchup.

To learn more about the Game 3 matchup, check out the above video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images