Red Sox’s Pre-World Series Hype Video Will Get Fans Incredibly Fired Up

Red Sox fans: you’re going to want to run through a wall after this.

Boston will embark on its World Series journey Tuesday night, with Game 1 of the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers set to take place at Fenway Park.

As is often the case with teams before big games or series, the Red Sox video production staff put together a hype video that was posted on the team’s Twitter account. The video centers around manager Alex Cora’s well-known photo wall, a collage in his office that features one photo from each of the Red Sox’s wins this season.

Cora narrates the minute-long video, which you can watch below.

Regardless of how the Red Sox finish the season, the Sox skipper already has stated he’ll auction off the photos, with the proceeds going to the Jimmy Fund.

All the more incentive to get four more wins.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images