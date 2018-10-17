Red Sox’s Rick Porcello, Astros’ Charlie Morton Set For ALCS Game 4 Matchup

The Game 4 matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will feature a pitcher’s duel between Rick Porcello and Charlie Morton.

Porcello has been solid for the Sox in all capacities this postseason, with two relief appearances as well as a start in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. He will be looking for his second playoff win Wednesday night in Houston.

Morton is making his first start of the 2018 postseason after throwing only 15 innings in September due to shoulder fatigue.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Lenny DiNardo preview the Game 4 matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final”, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images