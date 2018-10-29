Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Wins World Series MVP After Two Home Runs In Game 5

Steve Pearce’s valiant performance in Game 5 of the World Series rightfully was rewarded.

The first baseman was named the MVP after the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodger Stadium to win the World Series. The 35-year-old capped off his incredible World Series with Boston with a two-home run performance en route to the victory.

Pearce was acquired by the Red Sox via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in June and has been a staple to this Red Sox team since.

Pearce batted .333 in 12 at-bats in the Fall Classic, collecting four hits, five runs, two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images