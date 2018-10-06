Red Sox’s Steven Wright Likens Lingering Knee Injury To ‘A Nightmare’

The Boston Red Sox lost an important part of their bullpen Saturday.

Steven Wright had an MRI on his surgically-repaired knee Friday, and the team announced Saturday the knuckleballer would be replaced on the American League Divison Series roster by Heath Hembree ahead of Game 2 against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Before the Sox took the field Saturday night, Wright spoke to the media about the injury, noting his knee never has felt “normal” since his offseason surgery.

