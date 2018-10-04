Red Sox’s Twitter Has Message For Yankees Fans After ‘We Want Boston’ Chant

The Boston Red Sox’s showdown with the New York Yankees in the American League Division series doesn’t start until Friday.

But the social-media wars already have begun.

The Yankees set up a meeting with their longtime rivals Wednesday by dispatching the Oakland Athletics in the AL wild-card game, during which the Yankee Stadium crowd started a “We want Boston!” chant after New York took a big lead.

So, the Red Sox’s Twitter account responded late Wednesday night to assure Yankees fans the feeling is mutual.

We want New York. pic.twitter.com/D9WfctyUhM — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 4, 2018

The team’s social media platforms didn’t stop there, however. Remember when Yankees general manager Brian Cashman boasted earlier this year the Bronx Bombers always seem to do “damage” against the Red Sox?

Well, those comments got brought back Wednesday night in the form of the #DoDamage hashtag.

In case you’re wondering: Win No. 26 for Boston was a 5-4 triumph over the Yankees in New York. (The Sox won the season series 10-9, by the way.)

Here’s one last effort from the Red Sox’s Instagram account Thursday morning:

The Yankees’ Twitter account normally plays things close to the vest but it did add this call to action after New York’s wild-card victory:

Bring on Boston. pic.twitter.com/1CNfl1m898 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2018

Basically, both teams’ social-media accounts are ready to go. Is it Friday at 7:32 p.m. ET yet?

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images