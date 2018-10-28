Rich Hill Responds To President Trump’s Tweet Criticizing Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ handling of his pitching staff Saturday night wasn’t without criticism, with the president of the United States even offering his take.

With the Dodgers holding a 4-0 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the World Series, Roberts sent Hill back out to the mound after he cruised through the previous six innings. Hill allowed a leadoff walk then struck out the next hitter, prompting Roberts to go to his bullpen. Three batters later, Mitch Moreland smashed a three-run shot to cut the Dodgers’ lead to one. The Red Sox ultimately won 9-6 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Roberts’ decision to yank Hill drew the criticism of Donald Trump, who offered this analysis on the move.

Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

When asked about the tweet Sunday, Hill responded by trying to put things into perspective.

Rich Hill on Trump’s tweet: “There was a mass shooting yesterday … The focus, in my opinion, of the president is to be on the country, and not on moves that are made in a World Series game.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 28, 2018

Both Roberts and Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded to the tweet in their postgame press conference following Game 4.

