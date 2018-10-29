Rick Porcello Hugging Chris Sale, Sandy Leon After Winning World Series Will Warm Your Heart

The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit to be proud of.

The Red Sox got through the grind of a Major League Baseball season together, and they emerged victorious Sunday night by claiming Game 5 of the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Understandably, the entire team was pretty hyped and it led to a huge celebration on the field. But the Red Sox Twitter account caught pitcher Rick Porcello off to the side giving big hugs to catcher Sandy Leon and fellow hurler Chris Sale.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment.

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images